Tensions Rise: Global Markets React to Middle East Conflict

Global markets face turbulence as tensions escalate in the Middle East. The relief was short-lived after the U.S. delayed its threat to bomb Iran's power grid, which initially caused a brief rally.

Following Iran's denial of negotiations and subsequent missile strikes on Israel, risk sentiment worsened. This prompted a rise in Brent crude above $100 per barrel, and U.S. Treasury yields resumed their upward climb.

Worldwide, governments scramble to secure energy supplies. Japan plans to release oil from stockpiles, and South Korea calls for an energy-saving campaign. Meanwhile, temporarily lifted U.S. sanctions have allowed Iranian oil to reach Indian refiners at a premium.

(With inputs from agencies.)