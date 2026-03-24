Gas Crisis Overshadows Oil Amidst Iran Conflict

The ongoing conflict in Iran is affecting the global energy market, but gas supplies are taking a harder hit than oil. Despite both sectors experiencing disruptions, gas infrastructure has proven less resilient due to the complexity and cost of repairs.

Qatar, a leading gas exporter, has suffered significant capacity losses, sending gas prices soaring and sparking concerns over the reliance on imports. This could slow the development of gas-powered capacity as more affordable alternative energy sources gain traction.

The US is ramping up gas capacity, but the recent supply cuts are prompting cost-sensitive markets to rethink their strategies, potentially leading to a long-term shift away from gas dependence.

(With inputs from agencies.)