Gas Crisis Overshadows Oil Amidst Iran Conflict
The Iran conflict disrupts global gas supply chains more than oil, with limited rerouting options and storage capacity. Key infrastructure damage in Qatar exacerbates gas price surges, highlighting reliance risks. As economies seek energy alternatives, the shift may leave a lasting mark on the gas industry.
The ongoing conflict in Iran is affecting the global energy market, but gas supplies are taking a harder hit than oil. Despite both sectors experiencing disruptions, gas infrastructure has proven less resilient due to the complexity and cost of repairs.
Qatar, a leading gas exporter, has suffered significant capacity losses, sending gas prices soaring and sparking concerns over the reliance on imports. This could slow the development of gas-powered capacity as more affordable alternative energy sources gain traction.
The US is ramping up gas capacity, but the recent supply cuts are prompting cost-sensitive markets to rethink their strategies, potentially leading to a long-term shift away from gas dependence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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