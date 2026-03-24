South Korea Launches Nationwide Energy-Saving Movement Amid Middle East Oil Crisis

In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East that threaten global oil supplies, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has initiated a nationwide energy-saving campaign. The government aims to mitigate risks by encouraging public institutions to reduce passenger car usage and calling upon citizens to adopt energy-saving practices.

During a Cabinet meeting, Energy Minister Kim Sung-whan stated that while private-sector vehicle restrictions remain voluntary, stricter measures could be enforced if energy alert levels rise. The government will engage the top 50 oil-consuming businesses in efficiency efforts, promote staggered commuting hours, and reinitiate five nuclear reactors by May.

Further strategies include easing coal plant restrictions and enhancing renewable energy usage to lessen LNG dependence. Despite holding substantial oil reserves, South Korea faces potential shortages due to the ongoing conflict, with tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz nearly halted.

(With inputs from agencies.)