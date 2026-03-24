Japan Unlocks Oil Reserves Amidst Geopolitical Turmoil

Japan is taking decisive action by releasing oil from both national and joint stockpiles amid intensified geopolitical tensions that have disrupted global supply chains. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the measure as a response to recent escalations in the Middle East.

The release, which includes contributions from reserves jointly held with oil-producing countries, is expected to provide much-needed relief as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz poses significant challenges. According to industry sources, Japan will leverage nearly 80 million barrels of oil to stabilize its energy requirements.

Although no strategic second release has been confirmed, energy authorities remain in consultations with global partners. While Japanese tankers face restrictions, alternate routes and suppliers are being explored to ensure energy security in the upcoming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)