Escalating Tensions: Iran and Israel Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Diplomatic Talks

On Tuesday, Iran launched a series of missile strikes on Israel, triggering air raid sirens and causing destruction in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli military reports. The immediate impact on inhabitants is unclear, as rescue services seek trapped civilians in damaged buildings.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to delay bombing Iran's energy infrastructure—citing 'productive talks' with Iranian officials—military engagements remain active. Israeli jets targeted strategic Iranian sites, including intelligence facilities and missile locations in Tehran.

Iranian leadership, however, negates any current negotiations with the U.S., accusing false reports of market manipulation. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards initiated new attacks on U.S. targets, elevating tensions. The market response saw fluctuating oil prices and Treasury yields, highlighting the situation's precarious nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)