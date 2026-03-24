Escalating Tensions: Iran and Israel Exchange Missile Strikes Amid Diplomatic Talks
Iran launched missile strikes on Israel, prompting air sirens and damage in Tel Aviv. Despite U.S. President Trump's postponement of bombing Iranian energy sites, military operations continue, triggering market fluctuations. Iranian officials deny engaging in talks, and the diplomatic stalemate fuels global concerns over energy disruptions.
On Tuesday, Iran launched a series of missile strikes on Israel, triggering air raid sirens and causing destruction in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli military reports. The immediate impact on inhabitants is unclear, as rescue services seek trapped civilians in damaged buildings.
Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to delay bombing Iran's energy infrastructure—citing 'productive talks' with Iranian officials—military engagements remain active. Israeli jets targeted strategic Iranian sites, including intelligence facilities and missile locations in Tehran.
Iranian leadership, however, negates any current negotiations with the U.S., accusing false reports of market manipulation. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards initiated new attacks on U.S. targets, elevating tensions. The market response saw fluctuating oil prices and Treasury yields, highlighting the situation's precarious nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eid Prayers Amid Conflict: Tehran's Solemn Gathering
Diplomatic Talks Amidst West Asia Crisis
High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Miami: U.S. and Ukraine Forge Defense Strategies Amidst Middle East Tensions
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.
Diplomatic Talks: Modi's Conversations for West Asia De-escalation