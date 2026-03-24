Russia's Primorsk Port Resumes Crude Oil Loadings After Drone Attacks
Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk has resumed crude oil loadings after operations were halted due to drone attacks. The suspension affected both Primorsk and Ust-Luga ports. However, Primorsk is now back in action, with oil tanker Anlan ready for loading, as confirmed by LSEG ship-tracking data.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:43 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk is back in operation, resuming crude oil loadings after a temporary suspension due to drone strikes. The interruption had also affected the nearby Ust-Luga port, which resumed its activities earlier.
The local governor confirmed the drone attacks had led to fires at the fuel reservoirs in Primorsk. Despite the setback, operations were swiftly restored.
LSEG ship-tracking data indicates that the oil tanker Anlan has been prepared for loading at Primorsk's port facilities, marking a return to normalcy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Primorsk
- Baltic Sea
- crude oil
- drone attacks
- operations
- Ust-Luga
- LSEG
- ship-tracking
- Anlan
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