Stocks Surge as Trump's Iran Decision Calms Market Nerves
China and Hong Kong stocks rebounded after President Trump postponed action on Iran, boosting risk appetite. The CSI300 and Hang Seng indexes saw significant gains, despite ongoing tensions. Defensive financial stocks and non-ferrous metals also rose, while energy indexes dipped amid continuing Middle East conflicts.
In a sudden shift, stocks in China and Hong Kong surged on Tuesday as President Donald Trump postponed a planned intervention against Iran's power grid. The move offered a short-term respite for investors wary of ongoing geopolitical tensions.
China's blue-chip CSI300 Index increased by 1.3%, with the Shanghai Composite Index also experiencing a 1.8% rise. Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark jumped by 2.8%, driven by reports of 'productive' discussions between U.S. and Iranian authorities, though Iran labeled these talks as 'fake news.'
Despite the rally, the market remains turbulent. Energy indexes slid, while defensive financial stocks and non-ferrous metals experienced gains. WuXi AppTec's shares surged, bolstered by its improved financial performance, as did Laopu Gold, which gained 16% on a positive financial outlook.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes Target Iran-Backed Militias in Iraq
Pakistan Offers to Mediate Peace Talks Amid Iran Conflict
Pakistan's prime minister says his country is ready to 'facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks' to end the Iran war, reports AP.
IMF Lowers Greece's Economic Growth Forecast Amid Iran Conflict Impact
Global Unrest: From Danish Elections to Iran Conflict