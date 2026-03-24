Stocks Surge as Trump's Iran Decision Calms Market Nerves

In a sudden shift, stocks in China and Hong Kong surged on Tuesday as President Donald Trump postponed a planned intervention against Iran's power grid. The move offered a short-term respite for investors wary of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index increased by 1.3%, with the Shanghai Composite Index also experiencing a 1.8% rise. Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark jumped by 2.8%, driven by reports of 'productive' discussions between U.S. and Iranian authorities, though Iran labeled these talks as 'fake news.'

Despite the rally, the market remains turbulent. Energy indexes slid, while defensive financial stocks and non-ferrous metals experienced gains. WuXi AppTec's shares surged, bolstered by its improved financial performance, as did Laopu Gold, which gained 16% on a positive financial outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)