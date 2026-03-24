Gulf Markets Wobble Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Energy Price Surge

Gulf stock markets exhibited uncertainty on Tuesday as Qatar continued its downward trend amidst conflicting reports about U.S.-Iran discussions. President Donald Trump postponed strikes on Iran's energy sites after what he termed 'productive talks,' though Iran refuted any such engagement. The U.S. is set to continue military actions excluding Tehran's energy infrastructure, according to a U.S. official cited by Semafor.

The discourse has not involved Israel, although the regional discord has escalated energy prices, disrupted aviation, and hampered shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. In response to market volatility, Dubai's primary index rebounded to gain 2.5%, buoyed by surges in the real estate and communication sectors, with notable performances from Emaar Properties and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications.

Conversely, Abu Dhabi's index posted a modest 0.5% rise, with Abu Dhabi National Energy and Emirates Telecommunications Group both advancing. In a stark contrast, Saudi Arabia's index experienced a 0.4% dip, affected by downturns in Ma'aden and Saudi Aramco, despite Ades Holding boosting its future earnings projections. Qatar's market worsened with a 1.1% drop, driven by declines in leading financial and energy stocks, amid global vehicular oil price increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)