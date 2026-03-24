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Global Markets Turbulent Amid Middle East Tensions and Energy Shock

Global stock markets fell while oil prices rose amidst uncertainty over U.S. President Trump's delay in bombing Iran's power grid. The Middle East conflict continues to impact global energy, as investors brace for potential interest rate hikes. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing tension lead to fluctuating markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:12 IST
Global Markets Turbulent Amid Middle East Tensions and Energy Shock
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Global stock markets experienced a downturn on Tuesday as oil prices surged, influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to postpone an assault on Iran's power grid. Investors remain uncertain about the outcome of the Middle East conflict, adding volatility to the financial markets.

The delay by Trump in targeting Iran allowed a brief rally that quickly dissipated as concerns over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz grew. The U.S. Treasury yields saw an increase, and the dollar regained traction as global interest rate outlooks turned hawkish.

Amid these tensions, oil prices neared $100 a barrel, with military activities persisting in the region. Market experts warn of sustained elevated energy prices, which could stymie monetary policy shifts towards easing in developed nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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