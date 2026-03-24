Missile Crisis: Iran's Tense Talks with Trump and Israel

Iran launched a series of missile attacks on Israel on Tuesday, according to the Israeli military, escalating tensions following recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Middle Eastern peace talks.

Israeli officials expressed skepticism about the success of these negotiations, despite Trump's optimism. Iranian diplomats denied any recent discussions, complicating diplomatic efforts further.

The crisis, which has profoundly impacted regional stability, also led to economic repercussions with fluctuating oil prices, deeply affecting global markets as nations brace for potential escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)