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Mahanagar Gas Ensures Uninterrupted PNG Supply Amid Middle East Conflict

Mahanagar Gas reassures consumers of uninterrupted piped natural gas supply despite challenges from the Middle East conflict. The company offers free gas to new residential users, waives registration fees for commercial users, and promises no upfront registration charges soon to facilitate seamless service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:05 IST
Mahanagar Gas Ensures Uninterrupted PNG Supply Amid Middle East Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

Mahanagar Gas has pledged to continue its uninterrupted service of piped natural gas despite the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. The utility company, serving Maharashtra and Karnataka, has rolled out a promotional campaign offering free gas benefits to new residential customers and waivers for commercial registration.

The initiative includes Rs 500 worth of free gas for new domestic users registering between March 16 and April 30, and additional adjustments for customers in new buildings with over 60% PNG penetration. A Rs 500 discount is also being offered for online registrations, alongside the promise to soon introduce zero upfront registration charges.

Commercial users will benefit from waived registration fees, while Mahanagar Gas will cover the cost of downstream infrastructure improvements. Committed to reliable supply, the company continues to enhance its infrastructure and customer engagement efforts across the regions it serves.

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