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Bharat Cooperative Banking Summit 2026: AI-Driven Future in Focus

The Bharat Cooperative Banking Summit & Awards 2026, a key event for cooperative banks in India, will take place from June 5 to 7, 2026, in Lucknow. The summit will focus on leveraging AI, digital innovation, and cybersecurity to transform cooperative banking. Leaders and innovators will discuss strategic initiatives and collaborative solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Cooperative Banking Summit & Awards 2026 is set to take place from June 5 to 7, 2026, at Hotel Ramada in Lucknow. Organized by The Banker Media, the event aims to bring together leaders, policymakers, and technology experts from cooperative banks across India.

The summit, themed 'Empowering Cooperative Banks for an AI-Driven Future,' will delve into how cooperative banks can utilize AI, digital innovation, and cybersecurity to bolster operational resilience and customer-centric growth. It includes keynote speeches, panel discussions, and solution showcases.

With support from RUGR SIL Pvt. Ltd., the three-day event hopes to foster collaboration and innovation in the sector, aligning with national priorities on financial inclusion and secure digital payments. The awards will celebrate excellence in governance, innovation, and digital transformation within the cooperative banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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