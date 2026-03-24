Philippines Declares Energy Emergency Amid Middle East Conflict

In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced a state of national energy emergency on Tuesday. This measure aims to address the potential threats to the country's energy supply.

An executive order, circulated to media outlets, revealed the formation of a committee tasked with overseeing the movement, supply, and distribution of essential resources. These include fuel, food, medicines, agricultural products, and other essential goods.

The initiative underscores the government's proactive approach to mitigating any potential impact on the national energy infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted access to critical utilities and services.