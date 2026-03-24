Lekhakar Revolutionizes SME Financial Management with Outsourced Services

Noida, India, March 24, 2026 – In a strategic move to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Noida's Lekhakar has unveiled a comprehensive accounting outsourcing service. This package combines bookkeeping, GST and income tax compliance, payroll management, and financial advisory into a single engagement model.

This launch addresses a significant 40% surge in requests from SMEs in need of professional financial and compliance assistance due to India's increasingly complex regulatory environment. The SME sector is crucial, contributing over 30% to the national GDP, yet many lack in-house expertise to manage these intense demands efficiently.

According to Mr. Ankit, Founder of Lekhakar, the necessity for these services is underscored by the numerous businesses facing GST penalties or payroll issues. These outsourced services aim to enable SMEs to better focus on their business growth while ensuring financial compliance under professional oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)