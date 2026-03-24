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Philippines Declares National Energy Emergency Amid Global Tensions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines declared a national energy emergency due to the Middle East conflict's impact on energy supplies. A committee is established to manage essential goods, and measures will be implemented to ensure fuel and petroleum availability, with the emergency lasting one year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:20 IST
Philippines Declares National Energy Emergency Amid Global Tensions
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Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday declared a national energy emergency in light of the ongoing Middle East conflict and its potential impact on the country's energy supply. His decision reflects the government's urgent concerns about an 'imminent danger' to national energy security.

A newly formed committee will focus on managing the movement and distribution of essential goods, including fuel, food, and medicines. According to an executive order circulated to the media, the conflict has resulted in global energy market uncertainties, significant supply chain disruptions, and heightened oil price volatility, threatening the Philippines' energy stability.

The declaration gives the government the authority to implement coordinated measures under existing laws to mitigate the risks. It will remain active for one year, allowing the procurement of necessary fuel supplies with provisions for advance payments, if needed. Philippine Energy Secretary Sharon Garin revealed efforts to secure an additional 1 million barrels of oil to supplement the country's 45-day fuel reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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