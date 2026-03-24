Philippines Declares National Energy Emergency Amid Global Tensions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday declared a national energy emergency in light of the ongoing Middle East conflict and its potential impact on the country's energy supply. His decision reflects the government's urgent concerns about an 'imminent danger' to national energy security.

A newly formed committee will focus on managing the movement and distribution of essential goods, including fuel, food, and medicines. According to an executive order circulated to the media, the conflict has resulted in global energy market uncertainties, significant supply chain disruptions, and heightened oil price volatility, threatening the Philippines' energy stability.

The declaration gives the government the authority to implement coordinated measures under existing laws to mitigate the risks. It will remain active for one year, allowing the procurement of necessary fuel supplies with provisions for advance payments, if needed. Philippine Energy Secretary Sharon Garin revealed efforts to secure an additional 1 million barrels of oil to supplement the country's 45-day fuel reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)