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Global Markets on Edge Amid Middle East Tensions and Rising Oil Prices

Global stocks see modest gains while oil prices remain high amid geopolitical tensions after U.S. President Trump's strategic delay. Iran's missile strikes and lingering conflicts contribute to market uncertainty, with U.S. Treasury yields rising and inflation concerns persisting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:41 IST
Global Markets on Edge Amid Middle East Tensions and Rising Oil Prices
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Global stocks managed modest gains, while oil prices remained above $100 per barrel on Tuesday, following U.S. President Trump's decision to delay military action against Iran. The previous night's rally faded as U.S. Treasury yields rose, and the dollar recovered following the President's five-day ultimatum to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran escalated tensions by launching missile attacks on Israel, maintaining market jitters. Oil traded at around $101.5 per barrel, rebounding from Monday's substantial drop. The conflict's implications weighed on investors, as summarized by Bob Savage from BNY, who highlighted the delicate balance between hoped-for truces and ongoing financial stress.

Eurozone growth faltered with rising inflation, amid evidence of war-induced economic slowdown. U.S. Treasury yields reflected uncertainty with potential rate hikes looming. The dollar's rebound hinted at the global ripple effects, as energy prices remain elevated due to the strategic blockage at the Strait of Hormuz.

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