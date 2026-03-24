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Gulf Markets React Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions: Diverging Trends and Economic Impact

Gulf markets experienced mixed outcomes as Qatar continued its decline amidst potential U.S.-Iran negotiations. U.S. President Trump's strategies influenced market trends, with varying impacts across different indices. Energy price hikes, spurred by regional conflicts, affected oil and LNG shipping routes, notably the Strait of Hormuz, causing widespread economic ripples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:57 IST
Gulf Markets React Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions: Diverging Trends and Economic Impact

The Gulf markets displayed mixed results on Tuesday, with Qatar extending its losses as other regional indices stabilized, driven by investor reactions to unclear signals regarding U.S.-Iran talks.

U.S. President Trump's decision to delay strikes on Iran's energy sites, while describing discussions as 'productive', injected volatility into the market, though Iran labeled it 'fake news'. Only U.S. energy infrastructure strikes are paused, according to Semafor, which cited a U.S. official.

The geopolitical tension has significantly impacted energy prices and logistics, especially through the Strait of Hormuz, essential for oil and LNG exports. Notably, Dubai's index rose 4% during the day, closing 1.6% up, buoyed by gains in real estate and banking stocks. Similarly, Abu Dhabi's index climbed by 1.1%, highlighting resilience in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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