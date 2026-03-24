EU's Oil Import Ban Strategy: Navigating Geopolitical Tides

The European Commission has postponed its proposed legislation to ban Russian oil imports, initially set for mid-April, citing geopolitical developments. Despite the delay, the commission assured that the proposal is still forthcoming.

The legislation aims for a complete phase-out of Russian oil by 2027, joining the existing mandate to cut off gas imports from Russia. The International Energy Agency highlights the ongoing conflicts, particularly the U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran, as significant factors in global oil supply disruptions.

While the measure may not affect immediate physical supplies, as EU imports from Russia had already dwindled to 1% by late 2025, it seeks to establish a permanent cessation in case of sanctions being lifted. Hungary remains opposed, causing political rifts within the Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)