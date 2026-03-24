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EU's Oil Import Ban Strategy: Navigating Geopolitical Tides

The European Commission delayed the proposal to ban Russian oil imports due to geopolitical developments. Aiming for a full phase-out by 2027, the EU remains firm despite reduced physical impact. Hungary and Slovakia oppose the ban, while the EU plans to sustain the sanction measures even if peace ensues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:01 IST
EU's Oil Import Ban Strategy: Navigating Geopolitical Tides
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The European Commission has postponed its proposed legislation to ban Russian oil imports, initially set for mid-April, citing geopolitical developments. Despite the delay, the commission assured that the proposal is still forthcoming.

The legislation aims for a complete phase-out of Russian oil by 2027, joining the existing mandate to cut off gas imports from Russia. The International Energy Agency highlights the ongoing conflicts, particularly the U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran, as significant factors in global oil supply disruptions.

While the measure may not affect immediate physical supplies, as EU imports from Russia had already dwindled to 1% by late 2025, it seeks to establish a permanent cessation in case of sanctions being lifted. Hungary remains opposed, causing political rifts within the Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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