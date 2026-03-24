Wall Street Wobbles Amid Middle East Tensions and Private Credit Concerns

Wall Street experienced a setback on Tuesday as fears over Middle East tensions resurfaced, offsetting gains from the prior session. Despite President Trump's decision to delay strikes on Iran and citing progress in discussions, uncertainty remained.

Investors reacted by pushing Wall Street's main indexes down, faltering from their over 1% rally on Monday. The situation was compounded by concerns in the private credit sector, highlighted by Ares Management and Apollo Global Management limiting redemptions due to increased withdrawal requests.

Oil prices soared amid the ongoing conflict, reviving inflation worries and affecting central bank interest rate projections. The Federal Reserve's hawkish stance remains firm with only one projected rate cut in 2026, altering expectations as investors navigate complex economic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)