Philippines Declares Energy Emergency Amidst Middle East Tensions

In response to the escalating Middle East conflict, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national energy emergency on Tuesday. The administration warns of an imminent threat to the country's energy supply.

The one-year declaration empowers the president to lead efforts in ensuring the availability and orderly distribution of fuel and other basic goods. Measures will be implemented to combat hoarding, profiteering, and supply manipulation to safeguard the public.

The government is also providing financial assistance to transport workers to help mitigate rising fuel costs, and is monitoring the situation for overseas Filipinos, with evacuations considered as necessary.