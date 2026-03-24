Delhi's New Social Welfare Initiatives for Seniors and Children

The Delhi government has announced the launch of the 'Vayo Anand' scheme devoted to enhancing the quality of life for senior citizens through recreational activities. A budget of Rs 25 crore has been set aside for this initiative, which aims to establish various recreational centers throughout the national capital.

Additionally, the government will construct an integrated complex in Alipur for children residing in juvenile reform homes, with Rs 18 crore allocated for the project. The complex is designed to provide education, healthcare, and skill development to support their reintegration into society.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the government's commitment to social welfare and inclusive development through a Rs 2,392 crore allocation in the sector. Special attention will be given to empowering SC/ST/OBC communities, with Rs 227 crore earmarked for their welfare efforts.