Asia's Coal Dilemma: Balancing Energy Needs Amid Crisis

Asian countries increasingly depend on coal amid the Iranian conflict's impact on oil and gas shipments. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for global energy trade, highlights these nations' vulnerability as they shift back to coal amidst LNG shortfalls.

While coal offers a temporary solution, experts warn of its repercussions, including heightened air pollution and hindered progress towards renewable energy. This reliance on coal's availability threatens Asia's long-term sustainability goals.

As Indonesia, the primary coal exporter, focuses on domestic needs, regional supply tightens, causing price spikes and concerns for future energy strategies. Countries must balance current demands with sustainable growth, urging a diverse energy portfolio for resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)