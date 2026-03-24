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Asia's Coal Dilemma: Balancing Energy Needs Amid Crisis

As the Iranian conflict disrupts oil and gas supplies, Asian nations are reverting to coal as a backup. Despite being a major pollutant, coal remains a crucial energy source due to its local availability and affordability. However, this reliance threatens renewable energy goals and exacerbates pollution across the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:05 IST
Asia's Coal Dilemma: Balancing Energy Needs Amid Crisis
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Asian countries increasingly depend on coal amid the Iranian conflict's impact on oil and gas shipments. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical channel for global energy trade, highlights these nations' vulnerability as they shift back to coal amidst LNG shortfalls.

While coal offers a temporary solution, experts warn of its repercussions, including heightened air pollution and hindered progress towards renewable energy. This reliance on coal's availability threatens Asia's long-term sustainability goals.

As Indonesia, the primary coal exporter, focuses on domestic needs, regional supply tightens, causing price spikes and concerns for future energy strategies. Countries must balance current demands with sustainable growth, urging a diverse energy portfolio for resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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