Modi Discusses Global Energy Concerns with Sri Lankan President Amid West Asia Turmoil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to address the escalating tensions in West Asia and their impact on global energy security.

The leaders focused on reviewing and enhancing bilateral energy cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, as well as regional security measures. Modi affirmed their shared commitment to tackling these challenges together.

The ongoing conflict has severely disrupted key shipping routes, notably the Strait of Hormuz, impacting 20% of the world's energy supplies. Modi emphasized the urgent need for resolving the crisis affecting the global economy and daily lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)