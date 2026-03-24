Modi Discusses Global Energy Concerns with Sri Lankan President Amid West Asia Turmoil
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake regarding the West Asia conflict's impact on global energy security. The leaders reviewed initiatives on India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation. The conflict has disrupted shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz, crucial to the world's energy supply.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to address the escalating tensions in West Asia and their impact on global energy security.
The leaders focused on reviewing and enhancing bilateral energy cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, as well as regional security measures. Modi affirmed their shared commitment to tackling these challenges together.
The ongoing conflict has severely disrupted key shipping routes, notably the Strait of Hormuz, impacting 20% of the world's energy supplies. Modi emphasized the urgent need for resolving the crisis affecting the global economy and daily lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cyprus Challenges UK Over Sovereign Base Rights Amid Iranian Drone Threat
Security Council Debates Protection Measures for Strait of Hormuz Shipping
Trump's Approval Plummets Amid Iran Conflict and Fuel Price Surge
From Paisa to Priceless: Kashmir's Heartfelt Auction for Iran Relief
Pakistan: The Key Mediator in U.S.-Iran Peace Talks?