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Modi Discusses Global Energy Concerns with Sri Lankan President Amid West Asia Turmoil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake regarding the West Asia conflict's impact on global energy security. The leaders reviewed initiatives on India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation. The conflict has disrupted shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz, crucial to the world's energy supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:10 IST
Modi Discusses Global Energy Concerns with Sri Lankan President Amid West Asia Turmoil
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to address the escalating tensions in West Asia and their impact on global energy security.

The leaders focused on reviewing and enhancing bilateral energy cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, as well as regional security measures. Modi affirmed their shared commitment to tackling these challenges together.

The ongoing conflict has severely disrupted key shipping routes, notably the Strait of Hormuz, impacting 20% of the world's energy supplies. Modi emphasized the urgent need for resolving the crisis affecting the global economy and daily lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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