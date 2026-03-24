Drone Attack Shakes Kursk Region: A Fatal Incident

A Ukrainian drone attack on an agricultural enterprise in Russia's Kursk region resulted in the tragic death of one individual and left 13 others injured, according to local authorities.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, was confirmed by the governor of the Kursk region, amplifying security concerns in the area.

The Kursk region is strategically located, sharing a border with Ukraine, and has increasingly become a focal point amidst rising geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)