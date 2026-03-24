From Paisa to Priceless: Kashmir's Heartfelt Auction for Iran Relief

In an extraordinary act of generosity, a 50 paisa coin was auctioned for a staggering Rs 17,000 in Kashmir as part of a fundraising effort for Iran, devastated by war. The coin, no longer in circulation, became a symbol of the community's solidarity with the people of Iran.

Onlookers at the Mir Behri locality of Dal Lake witnessed a five-year-old boy offering his humble savings, including the coin, depicting a profound sense of compassion among participants. The auction eventually led Javaid Ahmad Sufi to emerge as the highest bidder in an intense contest.

Beyond the coin, residents donated extensively, from gold ornaments to livestock, showcasing their selflessness. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi recognized the impactful gesture, acknowledging the heartfelt emotions that poured from the people of Kashmir, transforming into a beacon of hope for Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)