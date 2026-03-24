Revolutionizing Gaushalas: Uttar Pradesh's Tech-Driven Initiative
Uttar Pradesh is set to modernize its gaushalas by integrating German technology, aiming to make them self-reliant. The government has signed an MoU with Germany's GIZ GmbH for technical training, focusing on management, resource optimization, and modern technology adoption, promoting sustainable development and enhancing efficiency.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a strategic partnership with Germany's esteemed institution GIZ GmbH to revolutionize gaushalas, or cow sheds, across the state with cutting-edge technology.
The initiative, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Tuesday at the Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog's office, aims to boost the self-reliance of these traditional shelters. This collaboration focuses on technical training, emphasizing management practices, resource optimization, and embracing modern technologies.
Chairman of the Gau Seva Aayog, Shyam Bihari Gupta, stressed the importance of capacity building and human resource development, marking a significant shift towards organized and productive gaushalas. The project will foster sustainable development and rural economic growth, enhancing the commercial use of cow derivatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Palam: A Community Mourns and Government Responds
Centre Signs Reform-Linked MoUs with Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Under JJM 2.0
UN Mourns Passing of South Sudan Peace Envoy Nicholas “Fink” Haysom
Middle East Tensions Mount Despite Diplomatic Overtures
Renewed Efforts in Mexico’s Infamous Disappearance Case: A New Chapter Begins