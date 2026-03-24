Left Menu

Revolutionizing Gaushalas: Uttar Pradesh's Tech-Driven Initiative

Uttar Pradesh is set to modernize its gaushalas by integrating German technology, aiming to make them self-reliant. The government has signed an MoU with Germany's GIZ GmbH for technical training, focusing on management, resource optimization, and modern technology adoption, promoting sustainable development and enhancing efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:30 IST
Revolutionizing Gaushalas: Uttar Pradesh's Tech-Driven Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a strategic partnership with Germany's esteemed institution GIZ GmbH to revolutionize gaushalas, or cow sheds, across the state with cutting-edge technology.

The initiative, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Tuesday at the Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog's office, aims to boost the self-reliance of these traditional shelters. This collaboration focuses on technical training, emphasizing management practices, resource optimization, and embracing modern technologies.

Chairman of the Gau Seva Aayog, Shyam Bihari Gupta, stressed the importance of capacity building and human resource development, marking a significant shift towards organized and productive gaushalas. The project will foster sustainable development and rural economic growth, enhancing the commercial use of cow derivatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026