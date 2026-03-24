Revolutionizing Gaushalas: Uttar Pradesh's Tech-Driven Initiative

In a landmark move, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a strategic partnership with Germany's esteemed institution GIZ GmbH to revolutionize gaushalas, or cow sheds, across the state with cutting-edge technology.

The initiative, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Tuesday at the Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog's office, aims to boost the self-reliance of these traditional shelters. This collaboration focuses on technical training, emphasizing management practices, resource optimization, and embracing modern technologies.

Chairman of the Gau Seva Aayog, Shyam Bihari Gupta, stressed the importance of capacity building and human resource development, marking a significant shift towards organized and productive gaushalas. The project will foster sustainable development and rural economic growth, enhancing the commercial use of cow derivatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)