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Securing Ecosystems: Africa's $500M Conservation Initiative

The Nature Conservancy is negotiating $500 million in financing deals with three African nations to protect key ecosystems. Project Finance for Permanence deals will aid in funding conservation for coral reefs and rainforests. Africa faces rising capital costs and geopolitical tensions, impacting climate finance access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:30 IST
Securing Ecosystems: Africa's $500M Conservation Initiative

The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental organization based in the United States, is exploring $500 million in financing agreements with three African countries to conserve crucial ecosystems, its Africa regional head disclosed to Reuters. These Project Finance for Permanence deals aim to offer low-cost funding for conservation efforts, ranging from coral reefs to rainforests, in exchange for governmental commitments.

Ademola Ajagbe, TNC's managing director for Africa, confirmed that projects are underway with three nations, with the total funds expected to surpass $500 million. According to Ajagbe, one deal might close this year, while the remaining two are anticipated by 2027. However, despite increased demand for environmental funding, rising capital costs and geopolitical issues have hampered Africa's financial abilities.

The war in Iran has escalated global borrowing costs, affecting market access for debt-burdened African nations; however, it has also made other climate financing options like debt for nature swaps more appealing. African nations, receiving only 1% of global climate financing, struggle with the impacts of climate change, such as floods and droughts, while geopolitical tensions affect climate finance provision by Western donor countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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