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European Markets Ride Waves of Hope Amid Middle East Tensions

European shares posted gains after a volatile session, driven by hopes of Middle East de-escalation but tempered by economic concerns. Telecom and energy stocks led the rise, while financials and defense shares declined. The ongoing conflict has disrupted oil trade, affecting market dynamics and economic forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:09 IST
European Markets Ride Waves of Hope Amid Middle East Tensions
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European shares ended higher following a turbulent trading session on Tuesday, as investors balanced optimism over potential de-escalation in the Middle East with apprehensions of enduring economic repercussions. The STOXX 600 index experienced a 0.4% rise to 579.28 points, recovering from a 0.7% drop earlier.

Telecom and energy sectors saw the most significant gains, advancing by 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively, while defense and financial shares decreased. Despite recent selloffs, the travel and leisure sector edged up by 0.1% amid oil price volatility.

The influence of the Middle East conflict is visible, with the critical Strait of Hormuz closed and energy infrastructure attacks raising uncertainty. European economies, reliant on oil imports, face potential inflation due to supply disruptions. Meanwhile, European Central Bank rate hike expectations remain firm despite economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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