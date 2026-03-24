82nd Airborne Division Deployment: Tensions Rise in Middle East

The Pentagon is gearing up to send troops from the army's elite 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, according to insiders. This move adds to the growing military presence amid attempts at dialogue with Iran by the Trump administration.

Sources did not elaborate on specific destinations or schedules for the troop deployment from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. While the U.S. military redirected inquiries to the White House, responses are pending.

Currently, there are no plans for these troops to enter Iran. However, their presence is set to bolster the region's operational capacity. The deployment accompanies last week's dispatch of Marines and sailors onboard the USS Boxer.

(With inputs from agencies.)