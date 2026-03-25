Wall Street Whirls Amid Oil Surge and Middle East Tensions

Wall Street indices fluctuated on Tuesday as rising oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields stirred market volatility. Investors responded to fresh developments in the Middle East conflict, following a day of relief after the U.S. delayed military action against Iran.

The Nasdaq led losses amidst increasing bond yields, compounded by the Pentagon's potential deployment of additional troops to the region. However, markets regained some ground as President Trump hinted at talks with Iran, aiming to ease hostilities.

Higher oil prices amplified inflation concerns and complexities around interest rate expectations, while sectors like energy benefited, leading gains among S&P 500 industries. Other sectors, notably communication services and technology, faced declines in a landscape fraught with global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)