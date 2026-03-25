Volatile Wall Street: Oil Prices and Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets

Wall Street ended a volatile trading session on Tuesday with major indexes losing ground as investor fears about rising oil prices were compounded by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Concerns arose as reports suggested more American troops might be deployed, raising uncertainties about the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed, influenced by war-related fears and disappointing auction results for 2-year Treasury notes. Although investor sentiment improved slightly after U.S. President Trump's comments on positive developments in talks with Iran, the stock market remained jittery due to uncertainty over future energy prices and interest rates.

Market analysts warn of a low conviction environment due to stagflationary pressures from high oil prices and interest rates, leading to hesitant investor positions. The session concluded with most major indexes posting losses, while energy stocks gained amidst the geopolitical uncertainty driving market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)