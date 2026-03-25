Denmark's Election Upset: Right-Wing Surge in Parliament

In a surprising shift, Denmark's right-wing parties are set to secure more parliamentary seats than previously anticipated, according to public broadcaster DR. However, they are expected to fall short of a majority, despite earlier predictions favoring the left.

The new projection is based on nearly 30% of the votes counted, challenging initial exit polls which showed the left-wing parties in the lead.

This development marks an unexpected twist in Denmark's political landscape, as election results defy earlier forecasts.