Left Menu

Denmark's Election Upset: Right-Wing Surge in Parliament

In a surprising turn, Denmark's right-wing parties are projected to gain more seats than the left in the parliamentary elections, although they will not achieve a full majority. This projection, based on nearly 30% of votes, contradicts earlier exit polls that suggested left-wing parties were leading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 25-03-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 02:17 IST
Denmark's Election Upset: Right-Wing Surge in Parliament
  • Country:
  • Denmark

In a surprising shift, Denmark's right-wing parties are set to secure more parliamentary seats than previously anticipated, according to public broadcaster DR. However, they are expected to fall short of a majority, despite earlier predictions favoring the left.

The new projection is based on nearly 30% of the votes counted, challenging initial exit polls which showed the left-wing parties in the lead.

This development marks an unexpected twist in Denmark's political landscape, as election results defy earlier forecasts.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026