Denmark's Election Upset: Right-Wing Surge in Parliament
In a surprising turn, Denmark's right-wing parties are projected to gain more seats than the left in the parliamentary elections, although they will not achieve a full majority. This projection, based on nearly 30% of votes, contradicts earlier exit polls that suggested left-wing parties were leading.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 25-03-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 02:17 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
In a surprising shift, Denmark's right-wing parties are set to secure more parliamentary seats than previously anticipated, according to public broadcaster DR. However, they are expected to fall short of a majority, despite earlier predictions favoring the left.
The new projection is based on nearly 30% of the votes counted, challenging initial exit polls which showed the left-wing parties in the lead.
This development marks an unexpected twist in Denmark's political landscape, as election results defy earlier forecasts.
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