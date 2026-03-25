Global Energy Crisis Leads to Economic Strain as Oil Supplies Dwindle

The global energy crisis is intensifying, with emergency government measures failing to bridge the substantial gap in oil and gas supply caused by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, industry leaders indicated on Tuesday. Energy and petrochemical costs are soaring as global economies lose significant oil supplies daily.

United Airlines announced potential ticket price hikes, while the Philippines declared a national energy emergency. The shockwave of energy shortages is particularly hitting Asia and is expected to affect Europe by April. Countries are adopting measures like four-day work weeks to curb energy consumption.

Strategic oil reserve releases by governments, including waivers on Iranian and Russian oil sanctions by the U.S., fall short of addressing the crisis. However, energy ministers warn these efforts do not fully counter the supply disruptions and highlight a need for long-term energy strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)