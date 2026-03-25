India Streamlines Natural Gas Infrastructure Amidst Global Tensions

In a decisive step to counter global energy disruptions, India announced an order on Tuesday aimed at accelerating the development and expansion of its natural gas infrastructure.

With the U.S.-Israeli conflict impacting Iranian supply routes, including a near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, India's energy security faces significant challenges. The Strait, crucial for transporting 40% of the country's crude oil, remains a critical concern.

To mitigate these risks, the new order outlines measures to eliminate obstacles in pipeline construction, enforce timely approvals, and standardize access fees. The Ministry emphasizes using piped natural gas and streamlining processes to strengthen India's fuel supply resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)