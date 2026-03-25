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Middle East Tensions Disrupt Japanese Used-Car Exports

The Middle East crisis, accentuated by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, has significantly disrupted global shipping, affecting used-car exporters in Japan and South Korea. Businesses like Umar Ali Hyder Ali's in Japan are contending with port congestion, shipment halts, and increased freight costs, leading to strategic re-evaluations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 04:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 04:32 IST
Middle East Tensions Disrupt Japanese Used-Car Exports

The recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran have thrown the Middle East into turmoil, disrupting global shipping routes and causing headaches for Japanese used-car businesses, including Umar Ali Hyder Ali's enterprise. With cars destined for Sri Lanka stuck at sea, the crisis illustrates the broader impact on small businesses reliant on international trade.

Hyder Ali, whose company Kobe Motor ships thousands of vehicles yearly, faces challenges like port congestion and shipment diversions. The near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused shipping companies to panic, with some cancelling shipments or proposing costly alternative routes.

South Korean shipments have similarly been affected, with exports grinding to a halt during peak seasons. Rising oil prices and transportation disruptions have further complicated matters, posing significant risks to businesses heavily reliant on exports to the Middle East. With no immediate solutions, exporters are left to strategize amidst continued geopolitical uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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