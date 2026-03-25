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U.S. Lifts Summer Smog Rules to Combat Gasoline Price Surge

The Trump administration is set to temporarily lift federal restrictions on summer-blend gasoline to lower energy prices amid the Iran conflict. This move aims to reduce costs at the pump by allowing continued sales of E15 gasoline. It's a strategic response to surging oil prices affecting the U.S. economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 04:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 04:52 IST
U.S. Lifts Summer Smog Rules to Combat Gasoline Price Surge
Trump administration

The Trump administration is poised to temporarily suspend federal restrictions on summer-blend gasoline to curb rising energy costs fueled by tensions with Iran, sources reveal. The decision aims to lower prices by allowing gasoline retailers to sidestep the costlier summer fuel blends.

Analysts predict this change could reduce gasoline prices by several cents per gallon, alleviating pressure on consumers and refiners amid tight fuel supplies. Currently, the average U.S. gas price has surged past $3.97, a significant increase from earlier this year, according to AAA data.

As the Iran conflict disrupts global oil supply, the U.S. is striving to mitigate the economic impact. The Environmental Protection Agency emphasized its commitment to American energy dominance while collaborating with industry and federal entities to monitor the situation.

This measure is part of the White House's broader efforts to manage the economic and political repercussions of escalating energy costs as the peak summer driving season nears.

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