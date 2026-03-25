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Australia's Crackdown on Fuel Price Gouging Amid Global Supply Disruptions

Australia's government has introduced a bill to double penalties for fuel price gouging. Treasurer Jim Chalmers emphasized protecting consumers amidst global supply issues. This action follows an inquiry into allegations of anti-competitive conduct by key fuel suppliers. Shortages prompt the release of domestic reserves and relaxed fuel standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 25-03-2026 06:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 06:08 IST
Australia's Crackdown on Fuel Price Gouging Amid Global Supply Disruptions
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  • Australia

Amid global fuel supply disruptions attributed to the Iran conflict, Australia's centre-left government has moved decisively by introducing legislation to combat fuel price gouging. This measure seeks to protect consumers facing price hikes as domestic markets react to reduced international supplies.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced the proposed Treasury Laws Amendment Bill 2026, which aims to impose fines reaching up to A$100 million for misleading and cartel activities by fuel suppliers. Chalmers urged opposition lawmakers to support the bill, stressing the importance of holding suppliers accountable.

Recent investigations by Australia's competition regulator examined allegations of anti-competitive behavior by major fuel suppliers, leading to fuel shortages in several states. To alleviate the shortages, the government plans to release reserves and relax fuel quality standards temporarily, ensuring an adequate domestic fuel supply.

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