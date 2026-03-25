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Philippines Seeks Oil Supply Waivers from U.S. Sanctioned Nations

The Philippines is negotiating with the U.S. government to obtain waivers and exemptions that would allow it to purchase oil from nations under U.S. sanctions. This strategic move is aimed at ensuring a stable energy supply. Discussions include potentially sourcing oil from Venezuela and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 25-03-2026 06:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 06:09 IST
Philippines Seeks Oil Supply Waivers from U.S. Sanctioned Nations
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  • Philippines

The Philippines is actively negotiating with the United States to secure waivers or exemptions that would permit the country to source oil from U.S.-sanctioned nations, according to a statement from its ambassador to the U.S., Jose Manuel Romualdez.

Romualdez communicated through a phone message to Reuters that talks are underway with the State Department to allow such purchases.

When questioned about specific countries such as Venezuela and Iran being included in their plans, Romualdez confirmed that "all options are being considered" for securing the necessary oil supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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