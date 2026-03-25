Philippines Seeks Oil Supply Waivers from U.S. Sanctioned Nations

The Philippines is actively negotiating with the United States to secure waivers or exemptions that would permit the country to source oil from U.S.-sanctioned nations, according to a statement from its ambassador to the U.S., Jose Manuel Romualdez.

Romualdez communicated through a phone message to Reuters that talks are underway with the State Department to allow such purchases.

When questioned about specific countries such as Venezuela and Iran being included in their plans, Romualdez confirmed that "all options are being considered" for securing the necessary oil supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)