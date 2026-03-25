Ceasefire Hopes Boost Stocks, Oil Price Drops Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Stock markets experienced an uptick, while oil prices decreased following reports that the United States is considering a one-month ceasefire in its ongoing conflict with Iran. Washington has reportedly put forth a 15-point plan aimed at enabling oil exports from the Persian Gulf to resume.

The S&P 500 futures saw a 0.9% rise in Asian markets, with European futures climbing 1.2%. Brent crude dropped roughly 6% to $98.30 a barrel. Gold prices increased 1.6% as markets responded to the development with cautious optimism, though direct talks with Tehran have been denied.

Despite these movements, market analysts like Kerry Craig of J.P. Morgan Asset Management caution that the situation remains volatile with uncertainties about the proposed ceasefire. Economic pressures are mounting as Brent crude maintains high prices and interest rate hikes loom on the horizon. Meanwhile, tensions persist on the ground with ongoing strikes and potential military deployments in the region.