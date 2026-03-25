Escalation in the Middle East: Tensions Rise as Israel Strikes Tehran

Israel struck the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Wednesday, amid rising tensions and ongoing attempts led by the United States to broker peace. The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed initiating strikes targeting Tehran's infrastructure.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia repelled drone attacks believed to target regional fuel facilities. President Trump has expressed optimism over a potential ceasefire, as negotiations with Iran continue.

Iran responded with counterattacks on Israeli and American bases. The U.S. is pushing a 15-point plan to open diplomatic discussions, while the energy crisis worsens. The conflict impacts global oil markets and exacerbates geopolitical uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)