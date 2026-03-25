Market Surge: Chinese and Hong Kong Stocks Rebound Amid Ceasefire Optimism

On Wednesday, China and Hong Kong stock markets saw significant gains as investors were buoyed by prospects of progress in ceasefire discussions in Iran.

The Shanghai Composite Index leapt by 0.9% by midday, crossing the pivotal 3,900 mark, while the blue-chip CSI 300 Index climbed by 1%. This optimistic sentiment across global markets was propelled by hopes of reduced tensions in the Middle East, leading to a dip in oil prices and bolstering equities.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong rose by as much as 1.3% in the morning session. President Trump's statements on U.S. efforts in Iran negotiations contributed to this improved sentiment, though Israel's recent action against Tehran injects an element of unpredictability. Meanwhile, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan stock index firmed by 1.6%, reflecting widespread belief in an imminent end to the conflict, as expressed by RBC Wealth Management's Jasmine Duan.

(With inputs from agencies.)