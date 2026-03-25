Global Markets React to U.S.-Iran Negotiation Dynamics

Global markets took a tentative stance on Wednesday following assertions from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding negotiations with Iran. Trump claims that Iran conceded a financially significant point, sending oil prices down and stocks up across the Asian markets, although no official confirmation has come from Iran.

As geopolitical tensions rise, particularly after an Israeli strike on Tehran and ensuing denials of direct talks by Iran, the U.S. reportedly presented a 15-point peace plan. However, skepticism looms as market participants grapple with the potential lack of tangible results from these discussions and ongoing economic fallout.

The strained dynamics have impacted the eurozone's private sector and Asian currencies, leading to strategic moves by entities such as South Korea's National Pension Service. In parallel, traditional safe havens like gold are under pressure, while U.S. money market funds have surged to record levels amid investor caution.