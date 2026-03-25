Market Reactions: Stocks Up, Oil Down Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Talks

Stock markets experienced a boost, and oil prices declined on reports that the U.S. is pursuing a month-long ceasefire in its conflict with Iran. A proposed 15-point settlement plan has been sent to Iran, sparking hopes for a resolution that might restore oil exports from the Gulf.

Future predictions remain conservative with S&P 500 futures up by 0.7%, European futures by 1.2%, and FTSE futures by 0.7%. However, Brent crude futures fell 5% to $99 a barrel. Despite the rise in Japanese, Australian, and South Korean markets, uncertainty looms over the market's future trajectory.

President Trump's announcement of negotiation progress has instilled cautious optimism among investors, though Tehran denies direct dialogue with the U.S. As oil prices stay elevated and economic indicators like interest rates reflect potential turmoil, the markets remain in a sensitive state of response rather than anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)