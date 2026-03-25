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Tensions Escalate: Israel and Iran Exchange Strikes Amid US-Iran Negotiation Claims

On Wednesday, Israel and Iran exchanged airstrikes, coinciding with Iran's rejection of US President Trump's claim of ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict, which has severely impacted energy and financial markets. The US reportedly sent a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, but Iran denies discussions with the US, citing past hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:36 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israel and Iran Exchange Strikes Amid US-Iran Negotiation Claims
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Amid heightened tensions, Israel and Iran traded airstrikes on Wednesday, reflecting the ongoing conflict that has already resulted in thousands of casualties and the worst energy supply shock globally. Iran has dismissed US President Donald Trump's assertions of potential negotiations to resolve the crisis, further exacerbating the strained relations.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, a key component of its military, have reiterated their stance against negotiating with the US, arguing that previous talks were disrupted by US attacks. Despite this, the US has reportedly extended a 15-point ceasefire proposal, aiming for a month-long cessation of hostilities.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have faced drone attacks, adding to regional instability. Meanwhile, Pakistan has proposed to mediate dialogue between the US and Iran, although military buildup in the region continues, threatening a prolonged conflict.

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