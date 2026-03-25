Middle East Tensions Intensify Amidst US-Iran Negotiation Claims

Tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate, with both countries engaging in airstrikes as the conflict reaches its fourth week. Iranian military officials have rejected President Donald Trump's assertions that the U.S. is negotiating an end to the conflict.

The situation puts a significant strain on global energy and financial markets, with Iran targeting U.S. bases and Gulf energy infrastructures. Iran's actions have effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, causing an unprecedented energy shock.

Despite the hostile environment, reports suggest the U.S. has presented a 15-point plan for discussion with Iran. Meanwhile, Pakistan has volunteered to facilitate peace talks, offering a diplomatic avenue amidst heightening tensions and military buildups in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)