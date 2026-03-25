No Fuel Shortages, Assures State-Owned Oil Companies Amidst Middle East Crisis
State-owned oil companies in India have reassured citizens about the availability of fuel, stating there are no shortages of petrol, diesel, or LPG. Despite disruptions in supply chains due to conflicts in West Asia, companies assert they have adequate stocks and urge the public to avoid panic buying.
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- India
Amidst mounting speculations on social media about fuel shortages, state-owned oil companies have issued strong statements to dispel fears. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) assured the public of well-stocked reserves, maintaining that panic buying is unnecessary and counterproductive to the distribution network.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) declared reports of shortages as baseless, emphasizing its status as a net exporter of petrol and diesel. It affirmed that national supply chains continue to operate efficiently, without significant disruptions, ensuring adequate stocks of essential fuels.
Meanwhile, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) confirmed stable supplies of all fuels, advising customers to remain calm and continue normal consumption patterns. While conflicts in West Asia have impacted supply logistics, India has managed to secure fuel from diversified sources, prioritizing domestic needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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