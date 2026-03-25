Tensions Flaring: US-Iran Negotiation Standoff Amidst Rising Conflict

Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated following airstrikes exchanged on Wednesday, with Iran dismissing claims from President Trump that the U.S. is negotiating to end ongoing unrest.

The Iranian military, primarily controlled by the Revolutionary Guards, has firmly rejected talks, though the U.S. reportedly sent a 15-point negotiation proposal to Tehran.

As violence continues unabated, the conflict has led to global economic disruptions, causing oil prices to fluctuate amid fears of prolonged conflict and military escalation in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)