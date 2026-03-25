Tensions Flaring: US-Iran Negotiation Standoff Amidst Rising Conflict
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran intensified after Iran rejected U.S. President Trump's claims of negotiations. Despite U.S. attempts to broker peace, including a proposed 15-point plan, violence persists, deeply affecting global energy and financial markets. A potential diplomatic breakthrough remains uncertain as military buildups continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:19 IST
Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated following airstrikes exchanged on Wednesday, with Iran dismissing claims from President Trump that the U.S. is negotiating to end ongoing unrest.
The Iranian military, primarily controlled by the Revolutionary Guards, has firmly rejected talks, though the U.S. reportedly sent a 15-point negotiation proposal to Tehran.
As violence continues unabated, the conflict has led to global economic disruptions, causing oil prices to fluctuate amid fears of prolonged conflict and military escalation in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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