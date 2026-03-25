Philippines Seeks U.S. Exemptions for Oil Amid Energy Crisis

The Philippines is actively working with Washington to obtain waivers and exemptions to secure oil from U.S.-sanctioned countries in light of current geopolitical disruptions affecting its fuel supply. This strategic move was disclosed by the country's ambassador to the United States, aiming to safeguard its energy needs amid a declared national energy emergency caused by Middle East tensions.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured citizens that the country's fuel will not run out in 45 days, as the government explores alternative sources unaffected by the ongoing conflict. Despite imports mainly coming from the volatile Middle East, steps are being taken to ensure a steady supply, including procurement of an additional 1 million barrels.

In response to fuel price hikes, transport workers and commuter groups plan a two-day strike. Meanwhile, waivers from Washington have allowed the Philippines to resume limited imports of Russian crude oil after five years and Iranian oil currently at sea, with energy strategies also involving temporary measures like increased coal-fired generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)