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Crude Oil Prices Plummet Amidst US-Iran Negotiation Rumors

Crude oil prices saw a decline of over 4% due to potential US-Iran negotiations to end the war, causing bearish market sentiment. Despite heightened supply concern earlier, reports of easing trade sanctions alleviated pressure on energy markets. Uncertainty persists as geopolitical landscapes shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:12 IST
Crude Oil Prices Plummet Amidst US-Iran Negotiation Rumors
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Crude oil saw a significant dip on Wednesday, declining over 4% to Rs 8,340 per barrel in futures trade. This drop follows potential negotiations between the US and Iran, aiming to end the war, which has triggered a bearish sentiment in global energy markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery fell by Rs 396, marking a 4.5% decrease, while the May contract witnessed a 3.58% decline. Similarly, in New York, WTI and Brent Oil futures saw a 3.48% and 4.64% decrease, respectively.

The possibility of the US lifting trade sanctions on Iran under a nuclear deal has eased concerns about global supply, contributing to the price descent. Despite the easing, analysts caution that geopolitical uncertainties continue to contribute to market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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