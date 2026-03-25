South Korea Secures Steady LNG Supply Amidst Global Uncertainty
A South Korean official announced that non-Middle Eastern liquefied natural gas (LNG) is being imported without issues. Qatar has not declared force majeure on supplies, but South Korea is readying contingency plans should there be disruptions in Qatari LNG deliveries, ensuring a stable gas supply for the year.
- Country:
- South Korea
A South Korean presidential Blue House official addressed concerns on Wednesday regarding the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply. Non-Middle Eastern sources are ensuring a smooth import process, stated the official, providing a stable gas supply until year's end, according to the Yonhap news agency.
The status of LNG supplies from Qatar remains a focal point. Although a force majeure declaration has not been made, Qatar's role as a key supplier prompts South Korea to remain vigilant and prepared.
Amidst the potential for disruptions in Qatari LNG deliveries, South Korea is proactively putting contingency measures in place. These preparations aim to secure uninterrupted gas supply and maintain energy stability throughout the country.
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